Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agiliti’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

AGTI opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. Agiliti has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $17.99.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

