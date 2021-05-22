Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agiliti’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.
AGTI opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. Agiliti has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $17.99.
Agiliti Company Profile
