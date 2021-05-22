Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 5,013 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,013 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 178.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 19,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 13,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $44.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.48 and its 200 day moving average is $38.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $45.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $642.95 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $152,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

