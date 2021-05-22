James R. Heistand Sells 30,000 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Stock

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Director James R. Heistand sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $1,134,000.00.

NYSE:COLD traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.00. 1,350,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,952. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 87.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.95 and its 200-day moving average is $36.48. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $32.94 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.21%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COLD shares. TheStreet cut Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

