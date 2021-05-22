James R. Heistand Sells 30,000 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Stock

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Director James R. Heistand sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $1,134,000.00.
NYSE:COLD traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.00. 1,350,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,952. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 87.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.95 and its 200-day moving average is $36.48. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $32.94 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COLD shares. TheStreet cut Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.
Americold Realty Trust Company Profile
Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.
