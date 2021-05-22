Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Raised to $131.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $120.00 to $131.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on JACK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.19.

NASDAQ:JACK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.04. The stock had a trading volume of 187,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,100. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $64.83 and a 52 week high of $124.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.90.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

