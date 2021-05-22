Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $52 million-$53 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.50 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.83.

NASDAQ ITMR traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.17. The company had a trading volume of 82,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,707. The stock has a market cap of $341.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.40. Itamar Medical has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Itamar Medical will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

