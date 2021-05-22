Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION operates under several brands in the market, including Elite Financial Press, My EDGAR, Bassett Press, Edgarization, The Edgar Service Bureau, iProxy Direct, Issuer Logistics, Comply, Shareholder Direct, and Audit Ready. As an issuer services focused company, Issuer Direct Corporation helps companies produce and distribute their financial and business communications both online and in print. The Company leverages its securities compliance and regulatory expertise to provide a comprehensive set of services that enhance a client’s ability to communicate effectively with its shareholder base while meeting all reporting regulations required. “

NYSEAMERICAN ISDR opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. Issuer Direct has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.63 million, a P/E ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.14. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $4.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 million. Analysts forecast that Issuer Direct will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Everett sold 5,949 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $139,444.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,446 shares in the company, valued at $573,014.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Everett sold 1,750 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $47,442.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,055.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Issuer Direct by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Issuer Direct by 45.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Issuer Direct during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Issuer Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Issuer Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.77% of the company’s stock.

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

