iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 286.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 74,617 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 68,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 132,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

SLV stock opened at $25.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.89. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

