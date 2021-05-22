iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492,100 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,797,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,618,000 after purchasing an additional 80,196 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,436,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,852,000 after buying an additional 63,782 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,646,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,700,000 after buying an additional 261,160 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,209,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,149,000 after buying an additional 206,731 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.97. 24,213,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,765,912. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $133.02 and a twelve month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.