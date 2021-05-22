iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 941,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.0% of Keybank National Association OH’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $208,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.97. The company had a trading volume of 24,213,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,103,652. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.02 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

