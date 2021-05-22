iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1,209.3% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 84,600 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 58,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 27,521 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 568,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,849,000 after purchasing an additional 158,500 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 152,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PFF remained flat at $$38.51 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,750,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,190,071. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.16. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $34.03 and a 52 week high of $39.03.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

