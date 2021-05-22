iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,324,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 290,656 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.9% of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 1.71% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $935,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,631,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,132,000 after acquiring an additional 184,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,611 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,948 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,602,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,720,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,498,000 after buying an additional 34,060 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.03. 26,751,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,883,856. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.58 and a 1-year high of $80.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.