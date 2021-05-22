iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 63.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,373 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,348,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,952,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 105.0% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 119,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 60,978 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 74,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ICVT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.85. The stock had a trading volume of 113,147 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.41. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

