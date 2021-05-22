iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Position Reduced by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.21. 6,648,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,489,277. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.92. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

