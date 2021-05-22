iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. CLSA currently has $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $25.50.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IQ. Credit Suisse Group raised iQIYI from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iQIYI from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp raised iQIYI from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut iQIYI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut iQIYI from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.58.

Shares of IQ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.93. 8,809,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,756,834. iQIYI has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.72.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.29). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.92) earnings per share. iQIYI’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that iQIYI will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 28.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

