Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 5,028 call options on the company. This is an increase of 801% compared to the typical volume of 558 call options.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $104.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.66. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $154.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.82.

In other BlackLine news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 3,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $375,204.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,705,714.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 4,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $459,760.44. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 42,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,529,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,013 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,762. 13.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in BlackLine by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 11.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 7.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

