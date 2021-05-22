Investors Buy High Volume of ENI Call Options (NYSE:E)

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 3,066 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,353% compared to the typical daily volume of 211 call options.

Several brokerages have weighed in on E. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

E opened at $25.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.25. ENI has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $25.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.06.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). ENI had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that ENI will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.5813 per share. This is an increase from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in E. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 479.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 770,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 637,841 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

