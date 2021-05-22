Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) shares rose 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.89 and last traded at $26.89. Approximately 201 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.56.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.62.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 78,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000.

