Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $490.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $480.00 to $490.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INTU. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $434.91.

INTU opened at $433.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Intuit has a 1-year low of $271.54 and a 1-year high of $441.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $409.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.81.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

