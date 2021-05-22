International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Holdings Raised by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IFF traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $140.54. 1,308,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,220,835. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.88. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $147.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

