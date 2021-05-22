International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,922 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,232,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,345,000 after acquiring an additional 270,267 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,783,000 after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,097,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,103,000 after purchasing an additional 61,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,299,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 769,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,817,000 after purchasing an additional 24,580 shares during the last quarter. 59.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $48.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. International Bancshares Co. has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $53.06.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 28.55%.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

