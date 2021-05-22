Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lowered its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services comprises about 1.6% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.31% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $64,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 24,425 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 592,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,849,000 after purchasing an additional 27,808 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of WST stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $333.45. 680,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,543. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.80. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.22 and a 1-year high of $339.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 87.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.77 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

