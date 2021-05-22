Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Has $191.11 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,129 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for approximately 4.9% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.26% of CME Group worth $191,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CME Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,955,000 after acquiring an additional 764,909 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,603,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,496,000 after buying an additional 899,549 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,005,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,179,000 after buying an additional 202,059 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,574,000 after buying an additional 23,139 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $633,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.78. The company had a trading volume of 964,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,970. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.28. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $218.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. CME Group’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $1,279,740.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $8,021,500 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CME. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.20.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

