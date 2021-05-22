Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Has $132.75 Million Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,056,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,406 shares during the quarter. Allegion comprises 3.4% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in Allegion were worth $132,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Allegion stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.51. The stock had a trading volume of 471,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,576. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $92.92 and a 12 month high of $144.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.18%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upgraded Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.14.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

