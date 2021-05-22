Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 93.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,460 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $12,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 36,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 245,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,386,000 after purchasing an additional 24,618 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,178,000 after purchasing an additional 14,458 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $232,831.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,045.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,659,678. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ICE traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,578,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,383. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.01 and a 1 year high of $121.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

