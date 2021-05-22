Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy Sells 40,000 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $2,653,200.00.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $2,724,400.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $1,369,600.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,390,400.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $1,424,800.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $1,437,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,445,400.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $1,456,600.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,460,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $1,501,400.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $1,539,800.00.

NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.16. The company had a trading volume of 717,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,398. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.84. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBKR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,482.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,011,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378,652 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,393,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,862,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,219,000 after purchasing an additional 268,094 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 18.9% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,369,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,093,000 after purchasing an additional 375,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 166.2% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,513,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,524,000 after purchasing an additional 944,759 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

