Intellia Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 3,268 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,385% compared to the typical volume of 220 call options.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 131,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total transaction of $11,287,588.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $616,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 730,841 shares of company stock valued at $49,591,051. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,951,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $592,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $63.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.50. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.54 and a 12-month high of $92.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.84 and a beta of 2.09.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTLA. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

