Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Desjardins

Desjardins reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on Integra Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Pi Financial increased their target price on Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.05 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

CVE:ITR traded up C$0.13 on Wednesday, hitting C$3.99. 48,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,756. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Integra Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$2.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.90. The stock has a market cap of C$218.70 million and a PE ratio of -7.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.20.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.13). As a group, analysts predict that Integra Resources will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

