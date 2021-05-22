InsurAce (INSUR) Price Hits $3.31 on Exchanges

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. InsurAce has a total market capitalization of $36.98 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InsurAce coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.31 or 0.00008651 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, InsurAce has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get InsurAce alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00058107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.09 or 0.00363330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.39 or 0.00186494 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003829 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $311.82 or 0.00814558 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InsurAce Coin Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,166,181 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling InsurAce

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsurAce should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsurAce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InsurAce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsurAce and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.