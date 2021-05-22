Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 41.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

BATS:EFG opened at $106.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.12. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

