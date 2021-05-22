Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $45,000 Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 725.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $58.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.96 and a 52 week high of $58.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.75.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.70%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

