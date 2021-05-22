Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWZ. Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWZ stock opened at $37.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.89. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $38.82.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

