Insider Selling: Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Director Sells 5,470 Shares of Stock

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,470 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $211,415.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,888.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

WWW opened at $36.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $44.74.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.32 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WWW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus lifted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.