Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.89, for a total transaction of $454,335.00.
Wayfair stock opened at $310.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $311.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.51, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.51 and a 52-week high of $369.00.
Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.69. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.30) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on W shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.52.
Wayfair Company Profile
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.