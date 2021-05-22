Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.89, for a total transaction of $454,335.00.

Wayfair stock opened at $310.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $311.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.51, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.51 and a 52-week high of $369.00.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.69. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.30) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 102.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Wayfair by 12,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on W shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.52.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.