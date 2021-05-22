Insider Selling: Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Major Shareholder Sells 70,643 Shares of Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 70,643 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $6,110,619.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Searchlight Capital Partners I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 100,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $8,329,000.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 200,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $16,378,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 44,192 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $3,574,248.96.

On Monday, May 10th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 14,700 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $1,251,558.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 211,034 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $18,587,874.72.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 82,953 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.17, for a total value of $7,894,637.01.

On Monday, May 3rd, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 102,599 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $10,120,365.36.

On Friday, April 30th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 90,123 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $8,895,140.10.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 114,614 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $11,237,902.70.

On Monday, April 26th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 191,902 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $19,029,002.32.

Shares of FOUR stock traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.10. 938,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,219. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $104.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FOUR. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

