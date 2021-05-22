Insider Selling: Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) CEO Sells $24,240.00 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) CEO Ellen M. Cotter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $24,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 790,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,429.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ RDI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $132.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.03. Reading International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 42.01% and a negative net margin of 57.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Reading International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Reading International by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Reading International by 32.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Reading International in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reading International during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

