Insider Selling: Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,652,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,920,834.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE QUOT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.98. 767,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,838. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 0.85. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.79.
Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on QUOT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.
About Quotient Technology
Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.
