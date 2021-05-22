Insider Selling: Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,652,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,920,834.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE QUOT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.98. 767,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,838. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 0.85. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.79.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 13.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 3.4% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 47,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 5.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QUOT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

