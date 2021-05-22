Insider Selling: Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $143,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:OCUL traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,133. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.29. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $24.30.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 780.19% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ocular Therapeutix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,577,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,512,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,200 shares during the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

