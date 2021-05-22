Insider Selling: Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Sells $31,730.00 in Stock

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $31,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,586.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Northwest Pipe stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,119. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.18. The firm has a market cap of $337.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.88. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $22.48 and a fifty-two week high of $38.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NWPX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Pipe by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 39.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 111.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

