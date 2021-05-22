Insider Selling: MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) Director Sells C$359,991.00 in Stock

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) Director Ian Sutherland sold 20,100 shares of MCAN Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.91, for a total value of C$359,991.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,824,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$32,669,631.

Ian Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Ian Sutherland sold 21,000 shares of MCAN Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.46, for a total value of C$366,660.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Ian Sutherland sold 2,800 shares of MCAN Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.91, for a total value of C$50,148.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Ian Sutherland bought 8,268 shares of MCAN Mortgage stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.51 per share, with a total value of C$136,504.68.

On Monday, April 5th, Ian Sutherland bought 6,441 shares of MCAN Mortgage stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.57 per share, with a total value of C$106,727.37.

MCAN Mortgage stock opened at C$17.14 on Friday. MCAN Mortgage Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$11.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$447.85 million and a P/E ratio of 6.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.32.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.4199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. MCAN Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.90%.

About MCAN Mortgage

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

