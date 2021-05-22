Insider Selling: Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) General Counsel Sells $137,901.84 in Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $137,901.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 269,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,002,233.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Aaron Saltz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $159,800.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Aaron Saltz sold 34,091 shares of Magnite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $1,389,890.07.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,317,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,188,745. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.12 and a 200-day moving average of $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.82 and a beta of 2.45. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MGNI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Magnite during the first quarter valued at $6,313,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Magnite during the first quarter valued at $496,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Magnite by 22.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 229,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,536,000 after acquiring an additional 42,604 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Magnite during the first quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Magnite by 1.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,982,000 after acquiring an additional 17,003 shares in the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

