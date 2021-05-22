Insider Selling: Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Chairman Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

EVH stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.40. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EVH. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evolent Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

