Insider Selling: ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) VP Sells 12,380 Shares of Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) VP Pai Liu sold 12,380 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $103,620.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,975 shares in the company, valued at $326,220.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Pai Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, Pai Liu sold 17,626 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $346,350.90.

WISH stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,673,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,465,762. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.65. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.77 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $947,580,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 186.8% during the first quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,191,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,616 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 855.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 716,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 641,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WISH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. ContextLogic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.92.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

