Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Sells $301,200.00 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $301,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,679 shares in the company, valued at $6,646,851.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Aby J. Mathew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Aby J. Mathew sold 20,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $648,800.00.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $32.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $47.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.35.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. Research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLFS. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $586,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,934,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,907,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

