Insider Selling: Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Insider Sells 4,200 Shares of Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) insider Robert Paul sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $75,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 276,619 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,206.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Robert Paul also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Robert Paul sold 22,300 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $428,160.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Robert Paul sold 13,800 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $306,498.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Robert Paul sold 19,175 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $347,451.00.

NASDAQ:ALEC traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.14. 312,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,202. Alector, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $34.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. Alector had a negative net margin of 757.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALEC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alector by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Alector by 68.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Alector by 91.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the first quarter worth $105,000. 61.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

