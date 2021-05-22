Insider Selling: 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.57, for a total transaction of $1,061,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 420,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,528,910.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

10x Genomics stock opened at $158.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.16 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.04 and a 52-week high of $203.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.53.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.2% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter valued at approximately $805,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

