Insider Buying: HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) insider Tommy Breen purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 933 ($12.19) per share, for a total transaction of £466,500 ($609,485.24).
HomeServe stock opened at GBX 953 ($12.45) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.44. HomeServe plc has a 1-year low of GBX 909 ($11.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,117.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,104.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a GBX 19.80 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from HomeServe’s previous dividend of $6.20. HomeServe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.83%.
About HomeServe
HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.
