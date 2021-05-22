Insider Buying: HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) insider Tommy Breen purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 933 ($12.19) per share, for a total transaction of £466,500 ($609,485.24).

HomeServe stock opened at GBX 953 ($12.45) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.44. HomeServe plc has a 1-year low of GBX 909 ($11.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,117.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,104.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a GBX 19.80 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from HomeServe’s previous dividend of $6.20. HomeServe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.83%.

HSV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,261 ($16.48) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,361.11 ($17.78).

About HomeServe

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

