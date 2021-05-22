Insider Buying: CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Director Acquires $90,450.00 in Stock

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Director Myron Kaplan bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $90,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,155.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN CRMD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.87. The company had a trading volume of 250,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,874. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $261.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.71. CorMedix Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $18.80.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). CorMedix had a negative net margin of 10,214.42% and a negative return on equity of 86.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CorMedix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of CorMedix by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CorMedix by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,995,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,824,000 after buying an additional 88,855 shares during the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of CorMedix in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CorMedix from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CorMedix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

