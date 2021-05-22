Insider Buying: Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Director Buys 38,000 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Director Jeffrey R. Immelt acquired 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $753,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 159,709 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,432.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 3.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.82. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BE. Johnson Rice raised Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 49.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

