Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) had its target price hoisted by BTIG Research from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

INOV has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Inovalon from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inovalon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.38.

Shares of NASDAQ INOV traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.61. 482,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,439. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 765.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. Inovalon has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $31.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inovalon will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Corporate insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Inovalon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Inovalon by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Inovalon by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Inovalon by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

