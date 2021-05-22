INO COIN (INO) Price Down 20.4% Over Last Week

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. INO COIN has a total market cap of $630.92 million and $148,206.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INO COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.51 or 0.00009246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, INO COIN has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00062608 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00018426 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.35 or 0.00855647 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00089753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

INO COIN Profile

INO is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

Buying and Selling INO COIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

